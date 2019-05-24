Mukata’s death sentence stands, rules Appeals Court

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

THE Court of Appeal has upheld the conviction and death sentence the Lusaka High Court slapped on former Chilanga lawmaker Keith Mukata for murdering his security guard.

On May 3, 2017, Mukata shot dead Namakau Kalilakwenda but he denied the charge on grounds that on the fateful night, he only fired his gun twice in the air to scare away intruders who were at his law firm in Rhodes Park, Lusaka.