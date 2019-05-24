Court News

Mukata’s death sentence stands, rules Appeals Court

May 24, 2019
FORMER Chilanga Member of Parliament Keith Mukata at Kabwe High Court yesterday after the Court of Appeals upheld his conviction for murdering his security guard, Namakau Kalilakwenda. PICTURE: CHAMBO NG’UNI

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe
THE Court of Appeal has upheld the conviction and death sentence the Lusaka High Court slapped on former Chilanga lawmaker Keith Mukata for murdering his security guard.
On May 3, 2017, Mukata shot dead Namakau Kalilakwenda but he denied the charge on grounds that on the fateful night, he only fired his gun twice in the air to scare away intruders who were at his law firm in Rhodes Park, Lusaka.

