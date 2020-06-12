Mukata turns to evangelism in jail

CHAMBO NG’UNI

Kabwe

CONVICTED lawyer and former Chilanga Member of Parliament (MP) Keith Mukata has turned to God while on death row at Mukobeko Maximum Prison in Kabwe.

In February 2018, the Lusaka High Court sentenced Mukata to death by hanging for murdering his security guard.

“I am proud to say I am a pastor in the making, and if there is anyone who wants baptism, they can come [to me],” a jovial Mukata said.

Mukata, who is also a former deputy minister of Finance, was speaking yesterday during the launch of the Maximum Agriculture Poultry Project (MAPP) by Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili.

Reverend Sumaili represented Vice-President Inonge Wina at the event.

MAPP is a K1.7 million project comprising a lecture theatre, 500,000 broiler chicks, 30 goats and vegetables.

Clad in a white prison uniform (for those on the death row), Mukata is happy Government has effected a moratorium on execution of death sentences.