Mukata, Benos off noose

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

KEITH Mukata and Tshiabu Benos, who have been on death row, will no longer face the hangman, but will instead spend the rest of their lives in a correctional facility.

This is after President Edgar Lungu commuted sentences for 246 inmates.

Mukata, a lawyer and former Member of Parliament for Chilanga and deputy minister, and Benos were both sentenced to death for murder.

Mukata shot dead his own security guard at his law firm, while Benos stabbed her lover – Auto Force proprietor Reeves Malambo – to death in 2017.

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo announced the presidential amnesty of the inmates at Mukobeko Maximum Security Correctional Facility yesterday.

Of the 246 inmates, 225 are male in the condemned section of the correctional facility, while 21 are female at Kabwe Female Correctional Facility.

After their names were called out, the male inmates took off the white uniforms and CLICK TO READ MORE