Mujembe to put friendship aside

ALEX NJOVU,

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA Lusaka

WELLINGTON Mujembe is indeed a Konkola Blades stalwart in every sense of the word.His association with the Chililabombwe side dates as far back as 1994 when he joined the team from Kalulushi Modern Stars.At Konkola, the former central defender played alongside the likes of Dennis Lota, Dabid Chilufya, Francis ‘Koje’ Kasonde, Collins Chishimba,Charles Lota, Enos ‘Shilton’Silwimba and Numba Mumamba.Numba joined the team from Ndola United after completing his Grade 12 at Chifubu Secondary School.Under the tutelage of Benjamin ‘Tigana’ Bwalya, Mujembe and Numba won the now defunct Mosi Cup in 1998.Those are memorable moments one savours for the entire lifetime.When Blades meet Zesco United in the ABSA Cup semifinal at Arthur Davis Stadium in Kitwe tomorrow, Mujembe may want to look back to that time with Numba, who is now coach at the Ndola side. Perhaps before kick-off, time allowing.But that is where the courtesies will end. On the pitch, it will be competitive.“Numba Mumamba is like my brother, we played football together at Konkola Blades. He is a true friend and a brother,” Mujembe said. “Even before he joined Zesco United as coach,he came here as a coach. He was like a spy but on Saturday there will be no friendship on the touchline.”Mujembe said in an interview that his charges, who saw off the challenge from Forest Rangers in the quarter-finals, are going for a win against the defending champions.He believes the pressure will be on Zesco.“Look, Zesco United have gone seven games without losing and we have also gone 12 games without losing and the pressure will be on them because they are in the premier league and they are holders,” Mujembe said.“When they lose,people will talk a lot, but when we lose, people will not talk, so they have [more] pressure than us.” Mujembe said with the prospects of winning promotion to the Super League bright, they

are looking forward to going up against Zesco.“It is a motivation for the players to line up against Zesco United,” he said. “Konkola Blades is not a small team. We want to bounce back to the SuperDivision and we are playing another big team.“We want to win on Saturday and CLICK TO READ MORE