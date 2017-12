ALEX NJOVU and SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka

FORWARD Chris Mugalu has turned down offers from five clubs, among them Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, to remain at Super Division side Lusaka Dynamos.

And former Chipolopolo striker Given Singuluma has joined Super Division side Buildcon on a two-year contract.

Dynamos president Hanif Adams said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that Mugalu, the 2017 Super Division top scorer with 21 goals, is not leaving the club.