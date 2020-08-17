Mugalu leaves Dynamos for Simba

MATHEWS KABAMBA

Kitwe

BARELY 90 days after losing talisman Bab Basile to Zanaco, Super Division side Lusaka Dynamos have lost another goal machine in Chris Mugalu, who has joined Tanzanian side Simba Sports Club.

Mugalu becomes the second player from the Zambia Super Division to join the club in less than 48 hours after the Tanzanians announced the arrival of Power Dynamos midfielder Larry Bwalya.

In a transfer facilitated by Zambian agent Paricha Chikoye, Mugalu has joined the Sven Vandenbroeck-drilled side on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee. CLICK TO READ MORE