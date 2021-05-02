Muchinga man torches wife’s house

MELODY MUPETA

Kitwe

A MAN has allegedly burnt his first wife’s house after she differed with his second wife.

Mathews Ng’uni, of Chama district, allegedly set the house ablaze on Friday around 23:00 hours.

It is alleged that Ng’uni got upset and burnt Melisa Mvula’s house after she quarrelled with his other wife.

Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police Lizzy Machina said in a statement that Mvula reported the matter to the police yesterday around 07:00 hours.

Ms Machina said Ng'uni burnt the grass-thatched house and destroyed property worth K5,000.