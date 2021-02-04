Muchanga goes for top AU job again

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

ALBERT Muchanga, one of Zambia’s longest-serving economic diplomats, is running again for the top job at the African Union Commission for Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining.

The elections are billed for February 7 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Previously, the commission was made up of 10 commissioners, but it has now been restructured, leaving only eight seats.

Zambia sponsored Mr Muchanga in 2016 and he was elected in January 2017. He took up the position on March 15.

His main thrust was building a strong economic base and to promote industrialisation on the continent.

Mr Muchanga is back on the ballot, seeking another four-year term.

The 61-year-old says he is seeking a second term so that he could consolidate and expand achievements registered in the first term.

Mr Muchanga cites five landmark achievements in his first term, which include bringing into existence and operation the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which was launched on January 1.

The agreement is set to boost trade among African countries and give the continent stronger economic footing against more powerful Western countries.

Mr Muchanga also facilitated the accelerated implementation of the Africa Mining Vision, leading to the transformation of the