Mubiana: Farmer par excellence

CATHERINE MUMBA, Choma

NORAH Mubiana, 57, of Chief Mweenda’s realm in Chikankata district is a shining example of a hard-working and determined woman in agriculture who has refused to put her tools down despite facing numerous challenges.

Her hard work and consistency have earned her a rare privilege – a presidential visit to her farm.

Mrs Mubiana, a mother of four, started farming in 2001 with a five kilogramme bag of Pioneer seed and two bags of fertiliser.

"I started very small and I could harvest two bags then and sometimes even went up to four. Over the years, my harvest increased and I could get eight bags in a normal farming season