MTN unleashes Women in Family Business agenda

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

AS Zambia joined the world in commemorating the International Women’s Day, MTN Zambia yesterday launched a programme called Women in Family Business aimed at supporting women operating Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The theme for this year’s Women’s Day was gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’.

Speaking during the launch of the programme, Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Elias Mubanga said Government wants to empower women that are feeding their families and taking children to school.

Mr Mubanga said Government is aware of the challenges that SMEs face in sourcing finances to grow their businesse hence its commitment to find cheaper loans for them.

“This ministry is charged with the responsibility of ensuring that we source for affordable and appropriate financing options that suit the needs of our people,” he said.

Mr Mubanga said Government wants to ensure equity distribution of opportunities and resources by encouraging partners to CLICK TO READ MORE