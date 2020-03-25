MTN offers free e-learning for pupils

YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

TO SUPPORT parents’ desire to have their children continue learning from home during the indefinite closure of schools due to the deadly coronavirus, MTN Zambia has started offering free electronic-learning through an e-tutor application.

This is in line with the recommendation by the Ministry of General Education to encourage electronic-learning from home during the period learning institutions will be closed.