MTN offers access to online learning

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

MTN Zambia has partnered with three universities to provide free access to online learning platforms for students during the coronavirus pandemic.

The learning institutions are University of Zambia, Copperbelt University and Mulungushi University.

MTN Zambia chief executive officer Bart Hofker said the firm has made access to the online learning platforms free for the three universities to ensure that students are up to CLICK TO READ MORE