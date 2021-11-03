MTN mobile transactions hit K4m

MELODY MUPETA, KITWE

MTN Zambia says its mobile money transaction services currently stand at over K4.3 million annually with 60 percent of customers in the Northern region.

MTN Mobile Money managing director Komba Malukutila said on Monday during the launch of the Momo month in Kitwe that the amount of transactions carried out shows that customers rely on mobile money services.

Mr Malukutila said MTN Zambia has continued to grow and that it transacts US$1.3 billion annually worldwide, which has enhanced financial inclusion.

He also said the company has managed to have 40,000 merchants that are using CLICK TO READ MORE