MTN, LuSE unveil app to benefit 4m customers

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

MTN Zambia and the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) have launched the LuSE App which will enable customers to conduct transactions on the stock market online.

MTN Mobile Money managing director Komba Malukutila said during the launch yesterday that about four million customers are expected to have direct access to LuSE using the app.

Mr Malukutila said the stock market is viewed as quite complex in some sections of society and a preserve of the elite, but that with the app, the misconception will be addressed.

“It is our hope that this relationship will demystify the theory that investing in stock is a preserve of the elite. By bringing LuSE close to the public, literally in our homes, we are confident that we will see a renewed interest in stock market by a new and different segment,” he said.

Mr Malukutila said the partnership is the first of its kind in Zambia and it clearly demonstrates the mobile service provider’s commitment to grow the business sector.

He said the app will bring LuSE closer to people’s homes and is optimistic a number of customers will develop keen interest in CLICK TO READ MORE