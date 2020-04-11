MTN launches App to keep subscribers entertained

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

WITH entertainment functions having been cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, MTN has found a way of keeping its subscribers entertained.

The mobile telecommunications company has introduced what it is calling MTN MusicTime that will allow customers to enjoy music tracks on their mobile phone through an application.

It is hoped that MTN MusicTime will provide its subscribers with convenient and easy access to millions of local and international music hits wherever they are and at any time on any internet enabled device.

"We are excited to introduce this new music service, it can make life a little bit easier for our