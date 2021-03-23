MTN dials Switch It Up

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

IN AN effort to help Zambians thrive in the new normal, MTN Zambia has launched a marketing campaign that will enable customers to effectively communicate and achieve their goals.

The company has unveiled a new brand campaign dubbed ‘Switch It Up’, which is about enablement and providing a level playing field that allows Zambians to not only make it but to thrive in the new normal.

MTN Zambia chief commercial officer Richard Acheampong said they have realised the need to adapt to the new normal seeing that what worked before may not work due to challenges brought about by coronavirus.

Mr Acheampong said in a statement yesterday that there is need to provide tools and solutions to help customers achieve their 2021 goals thereby opening new avenues and opportunities.

“I like to believe that as individuals and a nation, we already have everything we need to CLICK TO READ MORE