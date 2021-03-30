MTN assures customers of enhanced quality with 800MHz

STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka

MTN Zambia says the acquiring of 800 Megahertz (MHz) band will lead to enhanced quality of experience for customers through improved indoor coverage and network capacity.

Last week, Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority awarded MTN Zambia radio frequency spectrum in the 800 MHz frequency band at a cost of US$13.5 million.

Chief executive officer Bart Hofker said in a statement recently that the acquisition of additional spectrum is another landmark in serving customers.

Mr Hofker said the firm demonstrated ability to utilise the spectrum when it held it on a