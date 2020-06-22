MTN, Airtel eye mobile money subscriber growth

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

TELECOMMUNICATIONS companies have continued to post growth amid the coronavirus pandemic, with MTN Zambia expecting to reach four million mobile money subscribers by December this year as uptake of digital financial solutions replace conventional payments.

Chief fintech officer Komba Malukutila said the number of active mobile money subscribers increased to 2.8 million from two million at the start of this year.

And in response to a query, Airtel head – corporate communication Yuyo Kambikambi said the firm has been running a promotion of free person-to-person transfer with an objective of increasing financial inclusion and adoption of mobile money as a substitute to cash.

Mr Malukutila said in an interview recently that in view of the increased uptake, MTN Zambia has partnered with a number of logistic firms and