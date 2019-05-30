Mt Meru invests $7m in non-fuel retail

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

IN AN apparent endorsement of confidence in the economy, Mt Meru Zambia has invested US$7 million in the non-fuel retail sector through construction of convenience stores and tyre fitment centres at its service stations across the country.

The investment in the initial 25 service stations will result in creation of 600 direct jobs and thousands indirect jobs as well as business opportunities.