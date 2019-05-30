Business

Mt Meru invests $7m in non-fuel retail

FROM left: Mr Christo Joubert and Mount Meru Group founder and chairperson Tarsem Chand Aggarwal with Mr Mukesh Jain attending the official opening of the Kasangula Mount Meru minimart, service station and fitment centre in Lusaka on Tuesday. PICTURE: MACKSON WASAMUNU

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka
IN AN apparent endorsement of confidence in the economy, Mt Meru Zambia has invested US$7 million in the non-fuel retail sector through construction of convenience stores and tyre fitment centres at its service stations across the country.
The investment in the initial 25 service stations will result in creation of 600 direct jobs and thousands indirect jobs as well as business opportunities. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

