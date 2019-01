NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

SECRETARY to the Cabinet Roland Msiska is disappointed that most State-owned Enterprises (SOEs) have not adhered to the directive of implementing austerity measures.

Dr Msiska said his office will take keen interest to follow up the matter and ensure that all parastatal companies implement austerity measures such as abolishing the provision of personal-to-holder vehicles to employees.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/