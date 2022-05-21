Ms Selfie to play Bushfire

KELVIN MBEWE, Lusaka

AFRO House DJ Ms Selfie (Esther Muuka) is set to perform at the MTN Bushfire Festival, which is returning to a physical location at Malkerns Valley in eSwatini next week from Friday to Sunday. The Bushfire Festival prides itself in being globally infused, authentically African and proudly eSwatini. Indeed, Bushfire, which takes place in the beautiful farmland and mountains of the peaceful Malkerns Valley, is one of Africa's largest multicultural gatherings. Every year, this diverse, inclusive and family-friendly music and arts festival set in a fantasy-scape of the imagination, welcomes fire starters from over 60 countries for an energising and uplifting weekend, with an eclectic programme featuring some of the finest musical and artistic talents from across Africa and around the globe. "A conscious celebration of unity in diversity and an inspiring emblem of social inclusion, MTN Bushfire represents the kind of world we would all like to see – a global community of change-makers, thought leaders, and creative problem solvers who unite in a celebration of the arts and in the spirit of taking action against discrimination, environmental degradation and poverty," the festival says on its website. For Ms Selfie, performing at Bushfire is another confirmation of her meteoric rise since entering the scene as a DJ in 2018."This is my first physical international gig since COVID-19," she told the Weekend Mail. "Before that, I have been doing virtual events worldwide in countries like Germany, Colombia, the UK etc. "What it means for me is that I'm definitely putting in work and getting much needed recognition by the right people out there. The MTN Bushfire is a great networking opportunity both with fellow performers and the promoters." Introducing Ms Selfie, the festival organisers say the Zambian DJ is known for her versatility and passion for house music and its sub-genre, Amapiano, which is true anyway. "Being in love with music for many years, Ms Selfie joined the entertainment industry and started her DJing career in September 2018, intrigued with spinning records and being in environments where people are free to express themselves," they said. "On any given weekend she is spotted spinning the decks at all the top events and festivals. In a short space of time, Ms Selfie has played across the southern African region, one of the highlights being Lake of Stars 2019. Ms Selfie's performance is supported by Ballantine's." Below is an excerpt of a profile on Ms Selfie which was published in these columns in May last year. "In 2018, Esther Muuka came across virtual DJ, a software which many disc jockeys use for their sets. With that, she started making short compilations for