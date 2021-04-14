Mr Speaker sir, we have convict in our midst

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

DESPITE being convicted of assault and abduction of two police officers last week, Sesheke legislator Romeo Kang’ombe went to Parliament yesterday in a business-as-usual manner.

But his presence in Parliament was always going to raise eyebrows from some MPs, with the usual suspect Tutwa Ngulube rising on a point of order.

The deputy chief whip asked whether Mr Kang’ombe was in order to be in the House after being convicted of criminal offences.

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini reserved ruling on the continued stay in Parliament of the United Party for National Development (UPND) lawmaker.

On Monday, the Chinsali Magistrate’s Court sentenced Mr Kang’ombe to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for abducting and assaulting two police officers, but the sentence was suspended for two years.

This made Mr Ngulube, who is Kabwe Central MP, to ask the Speaker if Mr Kang’ombe was right to continue being MP when he is a convict.

“When a person is convicted, they are disqualified from serving as Member of Parliament. Is the MP for Sesheke in order to CLICK TO READ MORE