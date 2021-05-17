Mr Kanyama hopefuls show muscle

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

GIFT Kalunga won the Pre-Mr Kanyama show on Saturday night ahead of the main event billed for Lusaka Playhouse in July.

The 36-year-old saw off the challenge from 17 other musclemen during the show, which was held at Motherland Night Club in Kanyama.

“I am happy that I have won,” he said. “This is just the beginning. My focus is on the main event in July. I want to win, and with hard work nothing is impossible.

“[But] it was not easy to stand and compete with these strong men. They spend a lot of time in the gym working hard. All glory goes to God. It was a tight race and very competitive.”

John Mushili, who looked like he was going to emerge as winner, was only good for second place in the eyes of the