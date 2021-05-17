Mpundu, Rashida leave PF

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, DIANA CHIPEPO

Kitwe, Lusaka

FORMER Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu and former Kalulushi Mayor Rashida Mulenga have resigned from the Patriotic Front (PF) in their quest to contest as independent parliamentary candidates for Nkana and Kalulushi respectively.

And former Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) Chienge Member of Parliament (MP) Given Katuta has resigned from the party to re-contest the seat as an independent.

According to the Zambian Constitution, a candidate wishing to contest a seat as an independent is not supposed to be affiliated to any political party.

Last week, Mr Mpundu announced his resolve to contest the Nkana seat as an independent after the PF opted for the CLICK TO READ MORE