Mpundu Mutembo: Man cast in stone

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

THE Freedom Statue on Independence Avenue, unveiled on October 23, 1974, is one of the most recognisable monuments in Lusaka and the country at large.

The statue has come to symbolise Zambia’s freedom from the British colonial regime, and has earned its place on some of the country’s most important articles, including its currency.

But for Mpundu Mutembo, the statue represents much more than that; it represents his own life.Back in 1954, aged only 18, Mpundu Mutembo and his twin brother Arnold got involved in the political struggle against the colonialists in their village in Northern Province.

The twin brothers’ efforts to climb the education ladder had only taken them up to Standard Four.

They dropped out of school after their father's death and joined the political struggle led by Kapasa Makasa and Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe.