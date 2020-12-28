Mpulungu Harbour, eleQtra multimillion-dollar shipping deal to boost regional trade

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

Mpulungu Harbour Corporation Limited (MHCL) has entered into an agreement with eleQtra, a global large infrastructure developer and investment firm, to establish a multimillion-dollar shipping line on Zambia’s only in-land port on the shores of Lake Tanganyika.

A statement by MHCL said the agreement with eleQtra will also result into upgrading the core infrastructure and facilities at Mpulungu Harbour to make it more competitive to spur increased trade with the Great Lakes region.

The Great Lakes region is made up of Rwanda, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Tanzania, Uganda, Central African Republic (CAR), South Sudan, Kenya, Sudan and Zambia.

“Trade flows between Zambia and the Great Lakes region are constrained by inadequate shipping capacity. Realising the memorandum of understanding we recently signed with eleQtra will change the status quo and deliver economic benefits to Zambians, including job creation and socio-economic benefits of a diversified economy,” MHCL board chairman Elias Mpondela said.

Mr Mpondela said the MoU is aimed at transforming Mpulungu Harbour into a fourth generation port with state-of-the-art shipping services and CLICK TO READ MORE