Mpulungu farmers collect farm inputs

PRISCILLA MWILA, Mpulungu

ALL the 9,500 farmers in Mpulungu district have paid K3.8 million and collected their inputs for the 2020/2021 farming season.

And Chief Lwimbo of the Mambwe people in Mbala district does not expect any farmer in his chiefdom to complain about poor yields because they received seeds and fertiliser on time.

Mpulungu district agriculture coordinator Gloria Musaba said the farmers paid K400 each and started collecting inputs in July last year.

“The situation has changed this year because for the first time in a long time we received inputs early and no farmer can complain,” he said.

Ms Musaba, however, said her office received complaints from some beneficiaries that their cooperative leaders were delaying to release inputs despite Neria’s Investment Limited having delivered the commodity on time CLICK TO READ MORE