MPs with nullified seats but appealed can attend Parley – ConCourt

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

MEMBERS of Parliament (MPs) whose elections have been nullified by the High Court but have appealed against such a verdict should continue attending Parliament, the Constitutional Court has ruled.

“We hold that any Member of Parliament whose election has been nullified by the High Court and appeals to this court, by operation of the law, retains the seat in Parliament pending determination of the appeal,” Justice Palan Mulonda read the judgment on behalf of other judges yesterday.

This is in a case the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) asked for interpretation of constitutional provisions which Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti used when she made a ruling involving nine Patriotic Front legislators.

The High Court nullified the elections of the nine parliamentarians in November last year.

Following the nullification of the nine MPs’ elections, Ms Mutti ruled on December 7 last year that only legislators who would be successful with their appeals in the Constitutional Court would be allowed back into the House.

The ruling followed a point of order by Chifubu MP Alex Katakwe, who questioned if the lawmakers whose elections had been CLICK TO READ MORE