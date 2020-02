PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

MEMBERS of Parliament (MP) should self-introspect and find out if they are faithfully representing people in their constituencies, Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has said.

Dr Matibini said for the past nine years, he has been grappling with how to deal with the trend of MPs who walk in Parliament, log in their credentials and leave the House as and when they please.