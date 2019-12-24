MPs urged to explain Bill 10

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

MEMBERS of Parliament (MPs) should use their time away from Parliament to educate people in their constituencies about national matters discussed in the House, especially Bill 10.

Foundation for Democratic Process president Mumbuna Mwenda said in an interview yesterday that Bill 10 is one of the contentious issues which people need to understand before it is tabled next year.

The Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 which was supposed to start the refinement process was deferred to February next year