MPs unite in praise for Kalima

CATHERINE MUMBA, Parliament

THE late Minister of Gender Victoria Kalima’s passionate debates, selflessness in serving the needy and accommodative spirit have earned her all-round accolades from parliamentarians.The Members of Parliament (MPs) from the ruling and opposition parties were united yesterday in praise of Ms Kalima, who died on Monday at Maina Soko Military Hospital after an illness.

They eulogised Ms Kalima, who was also Kasenengwa lawmaker, after acting leader of government business Stephen Chungu moved a motion to place on record the House’s deepest regret on her untimely death.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/