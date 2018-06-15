News

MPs unite in praise for Kalima

June 15, 2018
1 Min Read
Victoria Kalima.

CATHERINE MUMBA, Parliament
THE late Minister of Gender Victoria Kalima’s passionate debates, selflessness in serving the needy and accommodative spirit have earned her all-round accolades from parliamentarians.The Members of Parliament (MPs) from the ruling and opposition parties were united yesterday in praise of Ms Kalima, who died on Monday at Maina Soko Military Hospital after an illness.
They eulogised Ms Kalima, who was also Kasenengwa lawmaker, after acting leader of government business Stephen Chungu moved a motion to place on record the House’s deepest regret on her untimely death.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1