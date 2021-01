STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

MEMBERS of Parliament (MPs) have been advised against travelling to Lusaka or checking in at National Assembly Motel when Parliament resumes sitting on Tuesday next week.

Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe said in a statement yesterday that it has become necessary to conduct business differently in view of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Ms Mbewe said MPs should instead participate in the proceedings of the House using the Zoom platform.