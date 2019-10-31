MPs should put national interest first

IT’S common knowledge that our Parliament will soon start debating the Constitution, public order and electoral bills for possible amendments.

I wish to make an earnest appeal to honourable Members of Parliament, especially those from the opposition, to put Zambia first instead of their parties.

The UPND leadership said its MPs were free to attend the National Dialogue Forum and some did.

However, the same party is now threatening MPs who will support these bills.

The country is watching you.

We expect the parliamentarians to put mother Zambia first before self-interest.

Yours is to make the Zambian Constitution better than you found it.

Members of Parliament must be reminded that their monthly wages do not come from their constituency per se, but from all taxpayers dotted all over Zambia.

This mandates them to speak for all Zambians.

CONCERNED CITIZEN