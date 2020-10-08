MPs raise red flag on comprehensive sexuality education

NANCY SIAME, Parliament

THE debate on comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) has shifted to Parliament with Chembe Member of Parliament (MP) Sebastian Kopulande (PF) yesterday moving a private member’s motion urging Government to suspend the subject pending wider consultations by stakeholders.

The motion was seconded by Chienge MP Given Katuta (FDD).

Dr Kopulande said CSE has potential to corrupt children’s morals, hence the need to suspend it until the review is finished.

“Comprehensive sexuality education includes sexual pleasure and use of contraceptives. It exposes girls to use of condoms to avoid HIV and pregnancies,” Dr Kopulande said.

He said CSE indoctrinates children to believe that sexual promiscuity is normal.

Dr Kopulande said the subject is explicit and