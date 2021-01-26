‘MPs must address economic, other challenges facing country’

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

WHEN Parliament opens today, Members of Parliament should share ideas that will contribute to addressing economic and other challenges facing the country, Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) executive director George Chimembe has advised.

Mr Chimembe said in an interview yesterday that the challenges Zambia is facing are not affiliated to any political party and that they affect everyone.

The House adjourned sine die on December 20 last year after the Zambia National Public Health Institute and the Tax Income Amendment Bill passed committee stage.

Parliament also approved the over K6.3 billion supplementary budget by Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu.

The law makers, majority of whom will be attending virtually, only have four months to deliberate on various issues before the House is dissolved in readiness for the general elections on August 12 this year.

Mr Chimembe said true leadership requires people with different ideologies and beliefs to find a common ground on which to