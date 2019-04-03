MPs in heated Dialogue Bill debate

NANCY SIAME, Parliament

THE National Dialogue Bill, which is at the second reading stage, yesterday attracted a heated debate as Members of Parliament (MPs) argued for and against the piece of legislation.

Among the contentious issues in the bill is the proposal to jail people who will interfere with the national dialogue process which some MPs said is too harsh while others felt the proposed punishment is a good deterrent measure.