MP’s advised on election of Speaker

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

MEMBERS of Parliament should elect a Speaker who will be accepted as neutral by all stakeholders, Dag Hammarskjold Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies (DHIPS) has advised.

The institute’s director, John Bwalya, has also advised the Patriotic Front (PF) not to be in haste in making leadership changes following their defeat in the general election.

Speaking in an interview, Professor Bwalya said it is important for the person elected as Speaker to be impartial.

Prof Bwalya said Parliament is an important institution in the country’s governance system and it is, therefore, important for it to be presided over by a fair and objective Speaker.

He said just like an eagle cannot fly with one wing, the smooth functioning of democracy in Zambia requires the right and left side of the House to be well balanced for the benefit of citizens.

“It is always a challenge to find a ‘neutral’ speaker because whatever decision they make, they are usually accused of being partisan by CLICK TO READ MORE