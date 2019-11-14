Mpongwe to get $200 million energy plant

MPONGWE – Upepo Energy, a United States-based company, will invest US$200 million in a wind renewable energy plant in Mpongwe district in the Copperbelt Province.

Upepo Energy Zambia Limited general manager Steve Wolfgram said the windmill power plant is expected to generate approximately 150 megawatts of power in the first phase and an extra 100 megawatts in the second stage.

In an interview on Tuesday, Mr Wolfgram said the plant, which will be situated in Chieftainess Malembeka's area, will be constructed and