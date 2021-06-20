Mpongwe teacher to pay K15,000 in damages

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A TEACHER has learnt a bitter lesson after the Buchi Local Court ordered him to pay K15,000 compensation for fathering two children with his girlfriend whom he has dumped.

The court heard that Johnny Mulenga decided to marry another woman after fathering two children with Naomi Mulupe whom he has lived with for six years.

Naomi’s father, Wilson Mulupe, 65, dragged Mulenga, 30, to court for damage.

Mulupe told the court that his daughter went missing in 2014 after Mulenga took her to Mpongwe without their knowledge.

He said he only realised that his daughter had been taken to cohabit with Mulenga after she called to