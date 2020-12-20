Mpondela sprints to victory

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FOR those who were hoping for some change at the helm of Zambia Athletics (ZA), look away. Elias Mpondela has retained his position as president. What this means is that he has another four years as president. That will make it 26 years at the top. Or six Olympic Games.

Unseating Mpondela has proved extremely difficult for challengers. Brigadier General Maliti Solochi, who was the latest to attempt to do so, will testify.

Even just getting on the ballot is not a straight-forward matter.

Former world champion Samuel Matete did manage for yesterday’s elective annual general meeting. But when it came to voting, Matete could only get 25 votes from the delegates while Mpondela got 51. That is twice as many. It is also a show of confidence in the leadership of Mpondela by the people concerned with athletics in the country.

But whether the rest of the country agrees with their choice is another matter CLICK TO READ MORE