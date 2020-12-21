Mpondela says he’ll step down after new tenure

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

IF there is any cheer from Saturday’s Zambia Athletics (ZA) elective annual general meeting for those who had hoped for the changing of guard, it is that this could be Elias Mpondela’s last term as president.

Having proved adept at surviving challenges to his two-decade rule, it was always going to take something dramatic to oust Mpondela from his position.

A one-star general from the Zambia National Service (ZNS) could not quite succeed. Neither could a former world champion runner.

In the end, Mpondela has decided to go only on his own terms.

The long-serving ZA president says this is his last term at the helm of the national athletics mother body.

Mpondela, who has so far served 22 years as ZA president, was re-elected on Saturday for