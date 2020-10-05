Mpika, Nakonde districts in major water, sanitation projects

MIRRIAM KUMWENDA, Mpika

THAT water blues may soon come to an end is like a dream come true for the people of Mpika and Nakonde districts where Government is implementing major water and sanitation projects with support from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

This comes at the backdrop of an assurance by Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Jonas Chanda to the people of Muchinga Province of Government’s commitment to improving their access to clean and safe water as well as adequate sanitation services.

The provision of such amenities plays a critical role in enhancing human development.

In line with the Vision 2030, Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Government wants to improve access to water and sanitation in rural areas, thanks to two national programmes, namely the National Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Programme and the National Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Programme.

In Muchinga Province, the Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection, with support from AfDB, is implementing an integrated Small Town Water Supply and Sanitation project under the two national water supply and sanitation programmes in Mpika and CLICK TO READ MORE