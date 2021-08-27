Mphande joins Buchi Boys

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

KITWE United’s bid to return to the Super League has seen them turn to former Nkwazi and Nakambala Leopards coach Albert Mphande as their new trainer. Kitwe had a season to forget last season in the Super League after they finished bottom of the table with 20 points having only managed three wins, 11 draws and 20 losses. Club chairman Emmanuel Numwa confirmed in an interview yesterday that they have handed Mphande a two-year deal after he emerged successful among the candidates interviewed. “The executive sat and considered some names and he was the one that was ultimately considered for the job, so he will be our coach for the next two seasons,” Numwa said. With Mphande appointed, it means Cassie Kalande, who has been acting as interim coach since the departure of Koffi Ernest, reverts to being an assistant. Numwa said they are looking forward to a successful spell with Mphande as they re-organise to get back to top flight football after their relegation last season.

“We want to try him [Mphande] over a period of two years, the target is to return to the Super Division,” he said. Mphande, a usually animated figure on the touchline, has had stints at Nkwazi and Nakambala Leopards. He also had a stint with Rwandan Police outfit Police FC. In Rwanda, Mphande was CLICK TO READ MORE