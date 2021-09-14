Mpezeni turns back on opposition

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni, of the Ngoni, says it is folly of any chief to work with opposition political parties when it is Government that takes development to chiefdoms. The traditional leader says following the resounding electoral victory of President Hakainde Hichilema in last month’s general election, he has resolved to support and work with him in fostering growth in Eastern Province. “All the chiefs are no longer supporting the former government as they are now supporting the new government. We will work for and support the new government in fostering development in the province,” Chief Mpezeni said.

The traditional leader was speaking at Ephendukeni palace yesterday when United Party for National Development (UPND) Eastern Province chairperson Johabie Mtonga called on him. He said no traditional leader can