Mpezeni orders Ngoni chiefs to ensure vaccination of subjects

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

ALL Ngoni traditional leaders in Eastern Province have been directed by Paramount Chief Mpezeni to ensure that their subjects are vaccinated against coronavirus. And Chief Mpezeni has urged the new dawn administration to focus on delivering service to Zambians and ignore unconstructive criticism from some opposition political party leaders. During a preparatory meeting for the February 26 Nc’wala traditional ceremony on Saturday, Chief Mpezeni urged people who will attend this year’s ceremony to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Chief Mpezeni urged traditional leaders under his rule to sensitise their subjects against believing myths surrounding coronavirus vaccines because the preventive medicines are safe. Meanwhile, Chief Mpezeni says criticism is unavoidable to people in leadership positions, but that what is important is remaining focused on delivering service.

Speaking when Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation Permanent Secretary Joe Kalusa paid a courtesy call on him, Chief Mpezeni urged the new government to avoid responding to everything critics say. “The opposition will always criticise even when you are working hard to better people’s lives. Avoid responding to everything they say because you may lose focus on delivering development to the people,” he said. Chief Mpezeni also said he will support President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration in delivering development in the country. The traditional leader said he never works with opposition political parties but only with the party in government. He said it would be CLICK TO READ MORE