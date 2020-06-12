MP named in copper theft

MWILA NTAMBI

Kitwe

A POLICE interrogation video played in the Kitwe High Court as evidence has implicated Wusakile Member of Parliament Pavyuma Kalobo as being involved in a copper robbery in 2018.

Consequently, the prosecution officers handling the matter have asked the court to allow them to call Mr Kalobo to testify in the matter.

This is in a case Chipili Chilufya and Daniel Makina are charged with aggravated robbery.

Particulars of the case are that Chilufya and Makina, on August 28, 2018 in Kitwe, while acting together with other unknown persons, allegedly stole copper cathodes worth K1.8 million from Poytra Zambia Limited.

