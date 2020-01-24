Mozambique turns new leaf after tense polls

ETHEL CHANDA, Lusaka

AFTER a tense election last October, Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi has been sworn in as that country’s President, thus consolidating peace in the once war-torn country.

The inauguration of Mr Nyusi for a second term of office at a ceremony attended by African heads of state extended Frente de Libertaçâo de Mozambique’s (Frelimo) hold on power since 1975 when Mozambique won political independence from its colonial ruler, Portugal.

President Nyusi, who ascended to power in January 2015 taking over from Armando Guebuza, was sworn in on January 15, 2020, after an election that analysts predicted would extend Frelimo’s stay in power.

Mozambique held its general elections on October 15, 2019 in which President Nyusi was re-elected with 73 percent of the votes cast, while leader of the main opposition political party Renamo, Ossufo Momade, came out second with 21.48 percent of the votes.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/