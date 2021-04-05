Movement for Voter Sensitisation launched

CATHERINE BWALYA, Choma

THE Movement for Voter Sensitisation (MVS), a non-partisan non-governmental organisation, has been launched in Southern Province to help avert voter apathy during the August 12 general elections through a robust sensitisation programme.

The movement is further seeking to address issues of tribalism, political violence, good governance and other factors which contribute to voter apathy.

This came to light during the launch of MVS, which was attended by government officials and 14 chiefs from different parts of the region.

Southern Province Permanent Secretary Joyce Bwacha says the current statistics of voter apathy are alarming and should not be allowed to deteriorate.

Ms Bwacha said this in a speech read for her by assistant secretary Chiwele Nkondomane.

“The average voter apathy in the last three consecutive presidential elections is 52.51 percent. These figures are appalling and

