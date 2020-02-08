Move on cannabis, others, directs Miti

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

SECRETARY to the Cabinet Simon Miti has called for expeditious implementation of Cabinet’s decision to actualise the legalisation of cultivation of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

In December last year, Cabinet approved a proposal to implement the legalisation of production of marijuana for medicinal use, and a technical committee for cultivation, processing and exporting of cannabis for economic use was constituted.