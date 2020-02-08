News

Move on cannabis, others, directs Miti

February 8, 2020
1 Min Read
SECRETARY to the Cabinet Simon Miti (centre), his deputy, Patrick Kangwa (left), and Smart Zambia Institute national coordinator Martine Mtonga, leaving Government Complex in Lusaka yesterday after the seventh senior public service management meeting. PICTURE: MACKSON WASAMUNU

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka
SECRETARY to the Cabinet Simon Miti has called for expeditious implementation of Cabinet’s decision to actualise the legalisation of cultivation of marijuana for medicinal purposes.
In December last year, Cabinet approved a proposal to implement the legalisation of production of marijuana for medicinal use, and a technical committee for cultivation, processing and exporting of cannabis for economic use was constituted.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

