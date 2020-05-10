News

Mourners grieve over body swap

May 10, 2020
1 Min Read

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola
TWO families have clashed at Arthur Davidson’s Children Hospital (ADCH) after discovering that a mortician on duty accidentally swapped the remains of their children.
The incident happened on Friday morning when the two families had gone to collect the remains of their beloved children for burial.
It is believed that the two babies, identified as Miracle Chola Chisenga and Rachel Mofya, who were both three years old, were swapped by mistake by the CLICK TO READ MORE



