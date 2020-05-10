Mourners grieve over body swap

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

TWO families have clashed at Arthur Davidson’s Children Hospital (ADCH) after discovering that a mortician on duty accidentally swapped the remains of their children.

The incident happened on Friday morning when the two families had gone to collect the remains of their beloved children for burial.

It is believed that the two babies, identified as Miracle Chola Chisenga and Rachel Mofya, who were both three years old, were swapped by mistake by the